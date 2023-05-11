Blast at residential building in Germany injures 12; suspect held

Berlin: German police have detained a suspect in connection with an explosion at a residential building that injured at least a dozen people Thursday, some of them seriously, a senior security official said.

The interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state, Herbert Reul, said 10 firefighters and two police officers were injured in the blast at a high-rise building in the town of Ratingen.

A body was also recovered from the building, he said. The identity of the person and the circumstances of their death weren’t immediately known.