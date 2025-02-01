Black boxes recovered from plane

Washington: Investigators in the United States have located the black boxes from the American Airlines jet that crashed into a US Army helicopter near Washington, DC, killing all 67 people on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Friday said it recovered the flight data and cockpit voice recorders from the Bombardier CRJ700 jet that collided with a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter over Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. “The recorders are at the NTSB labs for evaluation,” the agency said in a post on X.

NTSB chairman Jennifer Homendy said that the agency would “leave no stone unturned” in its investigation into the accident, the first deadly crash involving a US commercial airliner in more than 15 years.

“We are going to conduct a thorough investigation of this entire tragedy, looking at the facts,”

Homendy said.