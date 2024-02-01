BJP National President JP Nadda’s two-day visit will be historic, says Jairam Thakur

With 2024 Lok Sabha poll bells ringing, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to make early moves for its preparedness in Himachal Pradesh—a state where the party had won all four Lok Sabha seats in 2014 and 2019 for the making of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister.

This time, the BJP is aiming to hit a hat-trick though it had lost one of the four Parliamentary seats to the Congress’s Partibha Singh in the 2021 Lok Sabha bypoll for Mandi.

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur said here on Wednesday that BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda is reaching Dharamshala on February 3 for his two-day meeting with the party leaders to review the BJP’s preparedness for the upcoming elections.

Parliamentary constituency of Kangra is one of the prestigious seats which the BJP’s Krishan Kapoor, a senior party leader from Gaddi Community had won by a record margin in 2019. Kapoor was a senior cabinet minister earlier .

‘Nadda’s visit to Kangra is going to be historic .He will stay in Dharamshala, Kangra and later address a party rally on February 4’ said Thakur .

Nadda will be visiting all four constituencies before the announcement of the Parliamentary elections and hold rallies and road shows in Hamirpur, Mandi and Shimla. This is aimed to boost the morale of the cadres and energise all BJP workers.

Nadda earlier had visited Shimla and attended a meeting of the party’s core committee.

Former Chief Minister said after the visit of the national President, BJP’s growth will be seen rapidly in Kangra parliamentary constituency also.

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal is likely to camp at Dharamshala for next few days with the party teams to make arrangements for Nadda’s rally and his closed down meetings with the party leaders and MLAs.

Thakur said that in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party will win all four Lok Sabha seats with party strength and a big margin. There is great enthusiasm among the Bharatiya Janata Party workers in all four parliamentary constituencies and this enthusiasm is sure to double after the visit of National President Nadda. It seems that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win a larger percentage of votes in the Lok Sabha elections in the state this time than last time. Meanwhile Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson and MLA Randhir Sharma has denied the charges levelled by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri about the centre ‘s BJP government trying to create hurdles in the development of the state.