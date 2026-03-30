Birthright citizenship case at Supreme Court hits close to home for this immigrant mother

Washington: One of the first things an Argentine emigre did after her son was born in Florida last year was get him a US passport.

She saw the passport as tangible evidence that he’s an American. But now people like her are in a legal fight over President Donald Trump’s executive order that would deny US citizenship to children born in the United States to people who are in the country illegally or temporarily. “It’s funny because I actually booked him for his passport application appointment even before he was born,” the 28-year-old woman said, as her now 7-month-old son napped nearby. She spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity, insisted upon by her lawyers, out of fear of possible retribution by the Republican administration if she were publicly identified.

“I would say that I am definitely relieved that at least he is protected,” she said. The Supreme Court is hearing arguments on Wednesday over whether Trump’s order, signed on Jan. 20, 2025, his first day back in office, comports with the post-Civil War 14th Amendment and an 86-year-old federal law that has been widely understood to make citizens of everyone born in the country, with narrow exceptions for the children of foreign diplomats and invading armies. Every court that has considered the issue has found the order to be illegal and prevented it from taking effect.

The call to repeal birthright citizenship is part of the Trump administration’s broader crackdown on immigrants that has included stepped-up deportations,

drastic reductions in the number of refugees allowed into the US, suspension of asylum at the border and stripping temporary legal protections from people fleeing political and economic instability.