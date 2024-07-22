Bindra awarded Olympic Order by IOC for outstanding services

New Delhi: Indian shooting legend Abhinav Bindra has been awarded with Olympic Order by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for his outstanding services to the Olympic Movement.

The award ceremony will be held during the 142nd IOC Session in Paris on August 10, a day before the closing of the Olympics.

“It is with great pleasure that I inform you that the IOC Executive Board has decided to award you with the Olympic Order for your outstanding services to the Olympic Movement,” IOC President wrote in a letter addressed to Bindra and dated July 20.

The Olympic Order is the highest award of the IOC, given for distinguished contributions to the Olympic Movement.