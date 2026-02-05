Bill Gates says he ‘regrets’ knowing Epstein as ex-wife alludes to ‘muck’ in marriage

Bill Gates has said that he “regrets every minute” knowing Jeffrey Epstein after his wife, Melinda French Gates, talked about their relationship after realising her ex-husband was linked to the sex offender. The latest release of the Epstein files revealed that the Microsoft founder hid a sexually transmitted disease he contracted from “Russian girls”, invoking a strong and emotional rebuttal from his wife, Melinda. Meanwhile, the Microsoft co-founder’s spokesperson dismissed the claims, calling them “absolutely absurd and completely false”. “The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame,” the spokesperson said.

During a Wednesday appearance on the Australian channel 9News, Gates addressed the allegations directly, dismissing them as “false.” He suggested the claims, stemming from a 2013 email written by Epstein, might have been an attempt at defamation or extortion. The email allegedly claimed that Gates tried to secretly administer antibiotics to his then-wife, Melinda, fearing she had also been infected. Gates disputed the legitimacy of the message, stating, “Apparently, Jeffrey wrote an email to himself. That email was never sent. The email is false.” Reflecting on the nature of the communication and his past association with Epstein, Gates added, “I don’t know what his thinking was there. Was he trying to attack me in some way? Every minute I spent with him, I regret, and I apologize that I did that.

In an interview on NPR’s Wild Card podcast, Bill Gates’ former wife said it was “personally hard whenever those details come up, right? Because it brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage.” She added that questions raised by the files should be addressed by those involved, including Bill Gates himself. “Whatever questions remain there of what — I can’t even begin to know all of it — those questions are for those people and for even my ex-husband,” she said. “They need to answer to those things, not me.”