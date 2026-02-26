Bill Gates addresses it ‘candidly’

New york: Bill Gates addressed his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and “took responsibility for his actions” during a town hall meeting of his nonprofit Gates Foundation on Tuesday, the nonprofit said.

“Bill spoke candidly, addressing several questions in detail,” a Gates Foundation spokesperson said in a statement. Gates appears multiple times in the Justice Department’s release of documents connected to its investigation of the late financier.

Gates, though, has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection

to Epstein.