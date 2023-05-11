Biden’s admin announces plan to curb emissions

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration unveiled a sweeping plan to slash greenhouse gas emissions from the nation’s power industry on Thursday, one of the biggest steps so far in its

effort to decarbonize the American economy to fight climate change.

The proposal would limit how much carbon dioxide power plants, which are the source of more than a quarter of U.S. emissions, can chuff into the atmosphere, putting the industry on a

years-long course to install billions of dollars of new equipment or shut down.