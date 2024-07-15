Biden warns of election-year rhetoric, saying ‘it’s time to cool it down’

Washington: President Joe Biden warned Sunday of the the risks of political violence in the U.S. after Saturday’s attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, saying, “It’s time to cool it down.”

In a prime-time national address from the Oval Office, Biden said political passions can run high but “we must never descend into violence.”

“There is no place in America for this kind of violence — for any violence. Ever. Period. No exception. We can’t allow this violence to be normalized,” Biden said.

Biden spoke for about five minutes from the Oval Office.

He noted that the Republican National Convention was opening in Milwaukee on Monday, while he himself would be traveling the country to campaign for reelection.

He said passions would run high on both sides and the stakes of the election were enormous.

“We can do this,” Biden implored.