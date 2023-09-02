Biden wants an extra $4 bn for disaster relief fund

Washington: The White House will seek an additional USD 4 billion to address natural disasters as part of its supplemental funding request a sign that wildfires, flooding and hurricanes that have intensified during a period of climate change are imposing ever higher costs on US taxpayers.

The Biden administration had initially requested USD 12 billion in extra funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster relief fund, which helps with rescue and relief efforts.

But an official in the Democratic administration said that the fires in Hawaii and Louisiana as well as flooding in Vermont and Hurricane Idalia striking Florida and other Southeastern states mean that a total of USD 16 billion is needed. As recently as Tuesday, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell had stressed that USD 12 billion would be enough to meet the

agency’s needs.