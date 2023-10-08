Biden vows rock solid support for Israel

Washington: Israel has the right to defend itself and its people, President Joe Biden has said as he vowed his administration’s “rock solid and unwavering” support to the country in response to “terrorist assaults” by Hamas that has left hundreds dead.

Israel has already responded with a wave of air strikes on Gaza, killing more than 230 people, media reports quoted officials as saying.

The United States has launched a major global diplomatic drive to garner support for Israel and take necessary action against Hamas after its attack against Israel took everyone by surprise.

“In the face of these terrorist assaults, Israel has the right to defend itself and its people. Full stop. There’s never a justification for terrorist attacks, and my administration’s support for Israel’s security is rock solid and unwavering,” Biden said on Saturday evening from the White House.