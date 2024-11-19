Biden, Trudeau and Meloni miss traditional photo with world leaders

Rio De Janeiro: Amid the ongoing G20 Summit in Brazil’s capital Rio de Janeiro, US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni inadvertently missed the official photograph of the summit.

Post the photograph session, the US officials blamed “logistical issues” for the blunder.

“Due to logistical issues, they took the photo early before all the leaders had arrived.

So a number of the leaders weren’t actually there,” a US official said, according to a report by The Guardian.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa were visible in the front of the official picture of the G20 Summit being held in Rio.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was visible in the back row.