Biden to deliver capstone address on foreign policy legacy as Donald Trump’s return looms

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden plans to deliver a capstone address Monday on his foreign policy legacy, according to the White House.

The outgoing president is expected to use his address at the State Department to highlight his administration’s efforts to expand NATO, rally dozens of allies to provide Ukraine with a steady stream of military aid to fight Russia, forge a historic agreement between Japan and South Korea to expand security and economic cooperation and more, according to a senior administration official who requested anonymity to preview plans for the address.

Biden also picked the State Department for his first major foreign policy speech at the start of his presidency nearly four years ago.

During that February 2021 address, Biden sought to send an unambiguous signal to the world that the United States was ready to resume its role as a global leader after four years in which President Donald Trump pressed an “America First” agenda.

But the one-term Democrat will bid farewell to US diplomats and make the case for his worldview as Trump prepares to return the White House with plans to drastically overhaul American foreign policy.

The president-elect has decried the cost of US support for Ukraine’s war effort, called for NATO members to dramatically increase defence spending and said he would not rule out the use of military force to seize control of the Panama Canal and Greenland, as he insists US control of both is vital to American national security.