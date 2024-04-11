Biden says Israeli efforts to boost aid into Gaza are still not enough
Tel Aviv: President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not doing enough to increase humanitarian aid into Gaza.
“We’ll see what he does in terms of meeting the commitments that he made to me,” Biden said at the White House.
Although the flow of trucks has increased since Biden spoke with Netanyahu last week, the U.S. president said Israel should open another access point in Gaza’s north.
Next Story