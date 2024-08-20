Biden passes baton to Harris, says she will be ‘historic President’

Chicago: Kamala Harris will be a “historic president”, US President Joe Biden has said, as he passed the baton of the Democratic Party to her and made a strong pitch to American voters to vote for her to preserve democracy.

Biden, 81, received an emotional standing ovation when he came on stage at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday night.

Harris, 59, is scheduled to formally accept the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination on Thursday to take on Republican rival Donald Trump, 78, in the November 5 election.

“Are you ready to elect Kamala Harris as the President of the United States of America,” Biden said, amidst cheers from thousands

of members and leaders of the Democratic Party at its national convention here in this windy city as he urged his countrymen to vote and elect his deputy of four years.

Biden said Harris would be a “historic president”.

“She’ll be a president respected by world leaders because she already is. She’ll be a president we can all be proud of, and she will be a historic president who puts her stamp on America’s future,” he said.

“We need to preserve our democracy. We need you to beat Donald

Trump and elect Kamala and Tim as President and Vice President of the United States,” Biden said.

He said Trump will find out women’s power in 2024.

Harris will soon serve as the 47th President of the United States, Biden said, amidst cheers from his party members and leaders.

“We saved democracy in 2020 and we must do it again in 2024,” he said urging his countrymen that America’s future is in their hands.