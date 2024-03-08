Biden orders US military to set up temporary aid port for Gaza

Washington: President Joe Biden ordered the US military on Thursday to set up a temporary port off the coast of Gaza, joining international partners in trying to carve out a sea route to deliver food and other aid to desperate Palestinian civilians cut off by the Hamas-Israel war and by Israeli restrictions on humanitarian access by land.

While reiterating his support for Israel, Biden used the announcement and the bright spotlight of his State of the Union speech to renew months of US calls to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to change how he conducts the war, including by allowing in more aid to Gaza and doing more to protect humanitarian workers there.

“To the leadership of Israel I say this: Humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip,” Biden declared before Congress. He repeated calls as well for Israel to do more to protect civilians in the fighting, and to work toward Palestinian statehood as the only long-term solution to Israeli-Palestinian violence.

The US announcement, signalling deepening US involvement in the war and the escalating fighting in the region, comes as Biden faces pressure to act more forcefully to ease what the UN says are near-famine conditions for many of Gaza’s 2.3 million people.

It also shows the administration resorting to an unusual workaround after months of appealing to Israel, the US’s close ally and top recipient of military aid, to step up access and protection for trucks bearing humanitarian goods for Gaza. Meanwhile on Thursday, efforts to reach a cease-fire before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which starts within days, appeared stalled. Hamas said its delegation had left Cairo, where talks were being held.

The outline for the cease-fire included a wide infusion of aid into Gaza.

A widening humanitarian crisis across Gaza and tight Israeli control of aid trucks has left virtually the entire population desperately short of food, the UN says. Medical workers in northern Gaza this past week reported 15 children dead of starvation there.

In a meeting pressing Israel Ambassador Michael Herzog to provide access and security for more aid trucks, the US international development director, Samantha Power, warned that blockaded Gaza “faced a real risk of famine”, her office said on Thursday.

Israel accuses Hamas of commandeering some aid deliveries.

The US officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview Biden’s announcement before his State of the Union speech, said the planned operation will not require American troops on the ground to build the pier that is intended to allow more shipments of food, medicine and other essential items from a port in the Mediterranean island country of Cyprus.

The US officials said it would likely take weeks before the pier was operational. They gave few other immediate details.

One of the options under consideration is for the military to provide a floating pier called a JLOTS, or Joint Logistics-Over-the-Shore, another US official said on the condition of anonymity to discuss the options before a decision has been made.

The large floating pier allows supplies to be delivered without having a fixed port in place, alleviating the need to have troops on a dock on shore. Ships can sail to the pier, which is secured by anchors, and dock there.

Defence Department spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement on Thursday that US officials and international partners were looking at options, including using commercial companies and contractors to aid in the delivery.