Biden calls Middle East leaders after Israel-Hamas hostage deal

Washington: US President Joe Biden called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani of Qatar and President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt to discuss the latest situation in the Middle East following an agreement between Israel and Hamas on the release of hostages.

Israel and Hamas agreed on Wednesday to a temporary four-day ceasefire to allow the release of 50 hostages held by the militant group in Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinian detainees and the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged territory.

The deal, once implemented, will be the first major diplomatic breakthrough and pause in fighting since the war began after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

Biden on Wednesday spoke with Netanyahu to welcome the deal, the White House said in a readout of the call.

The two leaders discussed the pause in fighting, which will allow needed-humanitarian assistance to enter into Gaza, it added.

Netanyahu thanked Biden for his “tireless efforts” and those of his team to help broker the deal, the White House said.

“The two leaders agreed that the work is not yet done and the president assured the prime minister that he will continue working to secure the release of all remaining hostages. The president further emphasised the importance of maintaining calm along the Lebanese border as well as in the West Bank,” it said.

In his call with al-Thani, the US president expressed his appreciation to Qatar and the personal role of the Emir and his team in

reaching a deal for the release of hostages held by Hamas, together with a humanitarian pause in Gaza, the White House said.

“The two leaders committed to remain in close contact to ensure the deal is fully implemented and to ultimately secure the release of all hostages.

They reiterated the importance of protecting civilian lives, respecting international humanitarian law, and increasing and sustaining humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza,” according to the White House readout.