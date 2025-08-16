Best way to end Ukraine war is direct peace accord, not ceasefire agreement: Trump

Kyiv: US President Donald Trump says after his Alaska summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin that the best way to end the war in Ukraine is to go directly to a peace accord, rather than going through a ceasefire first.

Trump wrote on his social media site after the summit and calls with Ukrainian and European leaders: “It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up.”

Trump confirmed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet him at the White House on Monday. He said that “if all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin.”