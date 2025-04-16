Berlin doctor charged with killings of 15 patients

Berlin: A doctor in Berlin has been charged with murder over the deaths of 15 patients under palliative care, prosecutors said on Wednesday. He is also accused of trying to cover up the evidence by starting fires in their homes.

The doctor was part of a nursing service’s end-of-life care team and was initially suspected in the deaths of just four patients. That number has crept higher since last summer, and investigators now say they’ve found evidence linking him to the deaths of 15 people between September 22, 2021, and July 24 last year.

The victims’ ages ranged from 25 to 94.