Seoul: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arrived in North Korea’s capital on Wednesday for an official visit during which he is to hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Lukashenko was greeted at Pyongyang’s airport by senior North Korean official Kim Tok Hun, who was appointed vice premier this week, and later in the day by Kim himself during a pomp-filled ceremony at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, according the Belarusian president’s press service.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency earlier reported that Lukashenko was to visit at Kim’s invitation but did not immediately confirm his arrival.

Lukashenko, the autocratic ruler of Belarus for over three decades, is a close Kremlin ally and allowed Russia to use Belarusian territory as a staging ground for Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and later authorised the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.Hezbollah has intensified rocket and artillery fire into northern Israel amid the broader escalation.

The MDA officer highlighted that despite weeks of sustained alerts, sirens, and sheltering, stress-related medical cases have remained comparatively low. Out of 1,576 patients treated by emergency services in the period, only 263 involved anxiety or stress conditions, he said.

Rafalowski noted that transportation links remain partially functional for essential

movement. Agencies