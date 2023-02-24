Beijing calls for peace talks, ceasefire in Ukraine

Beijing: China, a close Russian ally, on Friday called for a ceasefire to end the Ukraine war and open peace talks, even as it struck a nuanced stand of respecting Ukraine’s sovereignty and Moscow’s legitimate security concerns while expressing its firm opposition to the use of nuclear and biological weapons.

China -- which along with India abstained from a vote on Thursday on the UN General Assembly resolution underscoring the need to reach, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine -- issued a 12-point position paper here outlining its stand on the Ukraine war amid its efforts to continue to maintain close ties with Moscow.

The paper was released shortly after the visit of top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi’s visit to Moscow on February 22 during which he met Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirming that the “China-Russia relationship has stood the test of the drastic changes in the world landscape and become mature and tenacious, standing as firm as Mount Tai”, a sacred mountain in China.

Beijing so far has not condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and continues to maintain close political, trade and military ties with Moscow.

Significant points of China’s stand in its position paper were a call for “ceasing hostilities” and global support for the resumption of direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine to end the war, respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and Moscow’s legitimate security concerns and Beijing opposition for threat or use of nuclear and biological weapons.

“Ceasing hostilities. Conflict and war benefit no one. All parties must stay rational and exercise restraint, avoid fanning the flames and aggravating tensions”.