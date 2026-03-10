'Be careful not to get eliminated yourself': Top Iranian security official threatens President Trump

Dubai: A top Iranian security official has threatened US President Donald Trump in an online message. Ali Larijani wrote the message on X Tuesday after Trump threatened to attack Iran “TWENTY TIMES HARDER” if Tehran stopped oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz. Larijani wrote: “The sacrificial nation of Iran doesn't fear your empty threats. Even those bigger than you couldn't eliminate Iran. Be careful not to get eliminated yourself.” Iran has been accused of plotting attempts to kill Trump in the past.