B’desh’s top diplomat Yunus arrives in China

Beijing: Bangladesh interim government’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus arrived in China on Wednesday on a four-day visit, during which he will hold talks with President Xi Jinping.

Billed as a key visit to reorient Bangladesh-China ties after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, Yunus arrived in China’s Hainan province, where he will attend the Boao Forum for Asia, the annual meeting of Beijing’s strategic think-tank, according to Bangladesh media reports.

He will later travel to Beijing, where he will meet President Xi on March 28. Ahead of their meeting, Xi sent a congratulatory message to Bangladesh’s President Mohammed Shahabuddin on the country’s independence day.