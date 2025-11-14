B’desh’s special tribunal to deliver verdict against Hasina on November 17

Dhaka: A special tribunal in Bangladesh on Thursday said it will deliver judgement on November 17 in a case against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina over alleged crimes against humanity committed during the July Uprising.

Hasina, 78, faces multiple cases in Bangladesh after being ousted in August last year following the mass student-led agitation. According to a UN rights office report, up to 1,400 people were killed between July 15 and August 15 last year (dubbed as July Uprising) as Hasina’s government ordered a security crackdown on protesters.

“Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder, chairman of a three-member panel of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD), set November 17 for delivering the verdict,” a lawyer, attending the tightly secured special court in the capital, told PTI.

Hasina, her home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and then inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun were tried in the tribunal.