B’desh’s special tribunal sends 15 serving army officers to jail

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal on Wednesday sent 15 serving military officers to jail to face trial on charges of enforced disappearances, murders and custodial tortures during the then prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s regime.

The officers, who were in the custody of the Bangladesh Army, were produced before the tribunal on Wednesday amid tight security.

The army took into custody the 15 officers on October 11 after the special tribunal ordered their arrest to stand trial for alleged crimes against humanity.

“The tribunal has ordered the 15 army officers produced today in connection with the enforced disappearances and murders, and tortures in custody to be sent to jail,” Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam told reporters after the proceedings.

The tribunal did not hear any bail petitions, noting that there is a formal process for bail pleas and the officers could submit formal applications before the next hearing scheduled for November 5, he said.

The tribunal, chaired by Justice M Golam Mortuza Mojumder, also ordered the arrest of “fugitive” former premier Hasina and other absconding accused and produce them before the court.