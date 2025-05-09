B’desh’s govt mulling to ban Hasina’s political party

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s interim government on Friday said it would take a “quick decision” on banning deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League.

The announcement by the interim government chief Professor Muhammad Yunus’s office in a statement came after student-led newly floated National Citizen Party (NCP) activists overnight rallied in front of his official residence demanding Hasina’s party be disbanded.

NCP leadership had spearheaded the massive student-led protests that resulted in the ouster of Hasina.