B’desh’s govt declares building inside cantonment as temporary ‘prison’

Dhaka/New Delhi: Bangladesh’s interim government on Monday declared a building inside Dhaka Cantonment as a temporary “prison”, amid speculation over the trial of 16 serving military officers for alleged crimes committed during the past government of the Awami League.

“The MES building no. 54 inside Dhaka cantonment has been declared as a makeshift jail under the authority of Section 541 (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 and Section 3(B) of the Prisons Act, 1894 (IX of 1894),” said a statement issued by the home ministry.

It said the order was issued with approval of the “appropriate authority” and would take effect immediately, but did not elaborate further other than pointing out the exact location of the cantonment building.

On Saturday, the army said they took into “military custody” 15 of the 16 officers soon after Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD) issued arrest warrants against 30 people, including the serving military officers. agencies

The military said it has not received any copy of any warrant amid speculation over their trial.