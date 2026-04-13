B’desh’s former parliamentary speaker released on bail

Dhaka: Former parliamentary speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was on Sunday released from a high security jail on the outskirts of Bangladesh capital on a court order, five days after she was arrested on charges of an “attempted murder.”

Earlier in the day, a Dhaka court had granted bail to country’s first female

and three time speaker 59-year-old Chaudhury on a bond of Taka (Tk) 50,000 following a hearing in an attempted murder case linked to the July-August student-led protest of 2024.

“She was released from Kashimpur Central Jail after scrutiny of the court’s bail order,” prison department spokesperson Jannat-ul Farhad said.

Media reports said Chaudhury walked out

of Kashimpur prison in the evening when her family members received her.

Chaudhury served as the first female speaker of the Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad from April 2013 until September 2024. She was then elected as a Member of Parliament from the Rangpur-6 constituency.

She was arrested on Tuesday by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch (DB) in connection with the case filed at Lalbagh police station.

Local media had quoted Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the DMP’s media division, M N Nasir

Uddin, as saying: “Cases have been filed against her over incidents during the July movement at Banani and Uttara police stations in the capital. There is also a case against her in Rangpur.”