B’desh’s EC bans use of mobiles within 400 yards of polling centres on poll day

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s Election Commission has issued a directive, prohibiting mobile phones within 400 yards of polling centres on the election day, sparking protests from right-wing political parties who threatened to lay siege to its office if the decision is not withdrawn.

Bangladesh will hold parliamentary elections on February 12 - the first since the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina following massive protests led by students in August 2024.

“No individual will be allowed to enter a polling centre or remain within a 400-yard radius of it with a mobile phone.

The restriction will apply to voters, polling agents, and all others present on election duty, with limited exceptions,” said the directive issued on Sunday.

It said only the presiding officers, officers-in-charge of the police assigned to centres, and two

authorised para-police Ansar members on election duty would remain beyond the purview of the order.

Jamaat-e-Islami and its right-wing allies, which emerged as the main challenger to its once crucial ally, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), in the absence of the now

disbanded Awami League, sharply protested the decision, threatening to besiege EC’s office unless the order was retracted.

“If this rule is not withdrawn by this (Monday) evening, a stern movement will be built,” Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman said.