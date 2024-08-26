B’desh: Yunus promises to carry out vital reforms to initiate political process

Dhaka: Bangladesh interim government’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus Sunday said a free, fair and participatory election will be held after vital reforms in different sectors as he urged the people to have patience to see mountain-like challenges addressed gradually.

“After completion of required reforms in administration, judiciary, election commission and electoral system, law and order and information flow systems -- a free, fair and inclusive election will be held to give the student-people mass protests a successful consequence,” Yunus said in a televised address to the nation.

Yunus, 84, who now serves as the Chief Adviser - a position equivalent to the prime minister, said his interim government would strengthen the local government institutions and ensure decentralization to consolidate democracy.

“The goal will be to introduce an accountable political system,” said the Nobel Laureate economist, who took charge of Bangladesh on August 8 following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid a massive students’ movement that also forced her to leave the country. Yunus in his 26-minute speech did not give any deadline for the tenure of his interim government but acknowledged that “everyone is interested to know when our government will leave”. “The answer lies with you when you will give us the farewell. None of us (council of advisers) are the ones to rule the country. We are happy with our professions. We took charge, responding to the students’ call during a national crisis,” he said.

Yunus said that his government would “put in all our efforts” to discharge the duty he has been entrusted with as all sections of people had welcomed his government.