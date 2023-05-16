B’desh withdraws extra security protection for foreign diplomats

Dhaka: Bangladesh has withdrawn the “extra security escort” provided to top diplomats of India and three other countries, with foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen saying Dhaka will not provide this service with taxpayers’ money.

Policemen equipped with riot gear used to escort in their vans the envoys of India, the United States, the UK, and Saudi Arabia during their movements in the city and an intensified security vigil for them was enforced following the July 1, 2016, Islamist militant attack in a posh Dhaka restaurant.

The attack killed 20 people -- 17 foreigners including an Indian girl. Most of the other foreigners killed in the attack were however Japanese and Italians. “The additional security protocol we were providing to ambassadors and high commissioners of some particular countries has been withdrawn.