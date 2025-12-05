B’desh tribunal issues arrest warrant against deposed PM Hasina’s son

Dhaka: A special tribunal in Bangladesh on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Sajib Wajed Joy, the expatriate son of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, a month after she was sentenced to death for crimes against humanity.

An ICT-BD prosecutor said the warrant was issued in a case accusing Joy of similar offences during the July Uprising. A matching order was also issued for then junior ICT minister Junaid Ahmed Palak, who is already in custody.

Last month, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal handed the death penalty to Hasina and her former home minister, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, after trying them in absentia for allegedly using brutal force to suppress the student-led July Uprising.

Joy, 54, an information and communication technology expert who served as his mother’s ICT affairs adviser, currently resides in the United States.

The July Uprising led to the fall of Hasina’s Awami League government on August 5, 2025. A subsequent interim administration headed by Professor Muhammad released a list of 834 “July Warriors” who died during the unrest. The UN human rights office (OHCHR) later reported 1,400 deaths between July 15 and August 15, noting that the toll included retaliatory violence against police and Awami League workers even after the government’s collapse.

In a separate case related to mass killings following the imposition of curfew during the uprising, the tribunal on Thursday accepted formal charges against former law minister Anisul Huq and ex-investment adviser Salman F Rahman.

Both are currently in jail. The court ordered them, along with Palak, to appear in person on December 10. Agencies