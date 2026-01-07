B’desh to resume direct flights with Pak from Jan 29

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s flag carrier will resume direct flights between Dhaka and Pakistan’s largest city

Karachi from January 29, restoring non-stop air connectivity between the two countries after over a decade, officials said Wednesday.

Initially, state-run Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate twice a week, on Thursdays and Saturdays, on the Dhaka-Karachi route, the airline said in a statement.

The flight will depart Dhaka at 8:00 pm local time and arrive in Karachi

at 11:00 pm.

The return flight will depart Karachi at 12:00 midnight and arrive in Dhaka at 4:20 am, it said.