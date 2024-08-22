B’desh: Three more cases filed against Sheikh Hasina in ICT

Dhaka: At least three more cases were filed on Wednesday against Sheikh Hasina at Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal, accusing the deposed prime minister of committing crimes against humanity and genocide during the recent anti-quota protests in the country.

Two lawyers filed three separate complaints on behalf of the fathers of three students who were killed during the massive protest by students against a controversial quota system in government jobs, which later turned into a mass uprising that ousted the Hasina-led government on August 5, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

“We have registered the complaints, and thus the investigation of all these cases has started,” Ataur Rahman, deputy director (admin) of the probe agency was quoted as saying in the report. Supreme Court lawyer Hujjatul Islam Khan filed a complaint on behalf of the father of Foisal Ahmed Shanta, who was killed on July 16 in the Muradpur area under Chattogram’s Panchlaish Police Station, “following the directive and involvement” of the

accused.