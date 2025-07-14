B’desh: Seven arrested so far in scrap trader’s lynching case

Dhaka: At least seven people have been arrested so far, and a nationwide combing operation was launched in Bangladesh on Sunday in connection with the killing of a scrap trader here, Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said.

Chowdhury said the operation was launched to maintain law and order and ensure pre-election stability following the gruesome murder of Lal Chand alias Sohag near Mitford Hospital on July 9, Prothom Alo reported. “The murder that took place in Mitford, the capital, is extremely tragic and barbaric. Such incidents have no place in a

civilised society,” he said, adding that the DB of police arrested two more accused in the case on

Saturday night.

He said intelligence agencies were working tirelessly to arrest other accused and that none would be

spared, irrespective of their political identity.