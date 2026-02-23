B’desh Prez says Yunus attempted to remove him from office

Dhaka: Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin has alleged that former interim government head Muhammad Yunus attempted to remove him from office several times, days after the new Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) administration took charge.

In an interview with leading Bangla newspaper Kalerkantha published on Sunday, the President said during the past 18 months of interim government rule he was “nowhere in discussion but several plots were hatched against me”.

Shahabuddin said he received the “highest level of support” from the armed forces chiefs who “came to me at different times and boosted my morale”.