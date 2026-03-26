B’desh PM calls 1971 events ‘pre-planned massacre’

Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has termed the genocide of March 25, 1971 as a “pre-planned” massacre and appealed to build a state and society of “equality, human dignity and social justice,” in the spirit of the Liberation War.

Calling it as “one of the most disgraceful and brutal days” in the history of Bangladesh, Rahman said it is essential to know about the genocide of March 25 to convey the value and significance of independence to the present and future generations.

Pakistan launched ‘Operation Searchlight’ to suppress the Bengalis’ calls for self-determination.