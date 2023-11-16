B’desh January 7 polls: Oppn calls nationwide strike

Dhaka: Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Thursday called a 48-hour nationwide strike demanding the cancellation of the January 7 general elections, claiming that it was meant to install Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ruling Awami League government for a fourth straight term.

The announcement came a day after Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said that the much-awaited general elections will be held on January 7.

BNP’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi called the two-day general strike starting from 6 AM Sunday. Former premier Khaleda Zia-led party has rejected the announcement of the election schedule.