B’desh: Interim govt lifts ban on Jamaat-e- Islami

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s interim government Wednesday revoked a ban on the rightwing Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir, less than a month after it was imposed on the Islamist party by former

prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who was forced to resign following massive protests against her government.

“It (lifting the ban) will come under effect immediately,” the Home

Ministry said in a gazette notification, noting that there was no particular evidence against the organisation.

The erstwhile Awami League government led by Hasina had imposed a ban on Jamaat on August 1, 2024, accusing the Islamist party as a “militant and terrorist” organisation.

The government blamed Jamaat’s student wing for inciting chaos over a quota system for

government jobs.