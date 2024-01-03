B’desh deploys armed forces ahead of elections

Authorities in Bangladesh on Wednesday deployed Armed forces to assist the administration in holding the January 7 national election in a free, fair, and peaceful manner as tensions spiked in the country ahead of the polls being boycotted by the main Opposition BNP.

“Members of the armed forces will be stationed at nodal points and other places in every

district, sub-district, and metropolitan area,” said a statement of the Inter-Service Public Relations, the media wing of the military.

The Army was deployed in several districts on Tuesday, but they began work in-

Dhaka at 8 am on Wednesday at the Zia Colony and Sainik Club neighbourhoods in the Dhaka Cantonment.

They will assist the Election Commission and the local administration to ensure peace and discipline from January 3 to 10.