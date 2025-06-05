B’desh denies cancellation of freedom fighter status of Bangabandhu

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s interim government on Wednesday dismissed as “completely baseless” and “misleading” the media reports that claimed it has dropped the “Father of the Nation” title for Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and revised the definition of freedom fighter.

The news published in several media outlets that the freedom fighter recognition of over 100 leaders, including President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Acting President Nazrul Islam and Prime Minister Tajuddin Ahmed of the Mujibnagar government has been revoked is “completely baseless, false and misleading,” the Chief Adviser’s office said in a post on X.

The provisional government constituted at Mujibnagar to conduct the Bangladesh Liberation War in April 1971 is popularly known as the Mujibnagar government. Adviser to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs Faruk-e-Azam clarified that those who were in the Mujibnagar government were also freedom fighters.

“Those who fought the liberation war with arms, those who led it, were freedom fighters. However, the officials and employees of that government were associate freedom fighters,” he said.