B’desh: BNP alleges unusual voter migration

Dhaka: The BNP on Sunday alleged it found an “unusual” voter migration in capital Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh ahead of the February 12 parliamentary elections.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by late former prime minister Khaleda Zia’s son Tarique Rahman, also demanded Election Commission (EC) data on such suspicious activities. w“A large number of voters migrated to some specific constituencies in Dhaka and other parts of the country over the last year-and-a-half, which is unusual,” BNP’s ESC chairman said.