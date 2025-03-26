B’desh awaiting India’s response to Yunus-Modi meeting proposal

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Tuesday said it was awaiting a response from India to its proposal for a meeting between Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok next week.

“From our side, we are fully ready for the meeting. Now, we await a positive response from India,” Foreign Secretary Md. Jashim Uddin said at a media briefing here, outlining the Chief Adviser’s forthcoming visits to China and Thailand.

Dhaka earlier sent a letter to India proposing a meeting between Yunus and Modi amid a strained bilateral relation after the August 5, 2024 regime change in Bangladesh when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s 16-year Awami League regime was toppled and she virtually fled to India.

Modi and Yunus are likely to visit Thailand to attend the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit. Dhaka has proposed their meeting on the sidelines of the event.

Jashim Uddin acknowledged the existing “strain” in bilateral relations.