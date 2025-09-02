B’desh Army chief meets Yunus, Prez Shahabuddin

Dhaka: Army Chief Gen Waker-uz-Zaman Monday met Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and President Mohammed Shahabuddin and discussed the military’s role in assisting the civil administration, amid deteriorating law and order situation in Bangladesh in recent days.

In a statement, the army described the meetings as “courtesy calls” and said Gen Zaman briefed them about his recent visit to China.

According to a statement, Yunus thanked the military for their continued contribution to the maintenance of law and order. The chief adviser emphasised the need to streamline this role, including a clearly defined command structure and close coordination among all forces in the coming months, leading up to the elections, it added.

Gen Zaman assured the chief adviser of his full cooperation with the interim government and said the army is committed to making the government successful in all its initiatives and programmes.

Officials said Gen Zaman was accompanied by several senior military officials as he first went to Yunus’s official Jamuna residence and then Bangabhaban presidential palace for the back-to-back talks.

The development came two days after the military action against a political outfit aligned with last year’s student-led movement that toppled the govt of then-PM.agencies