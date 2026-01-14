BBC seeks dismissal of Trump’s $10B lawsuit

LONDON: The BBC will ask a court to throw out US President Donald Trump’s USD 10 billion lawsuit against the British broadcaster, court papers show. Trump filed a lawsuit in December over the way the BBC edited a speech he gave on Jan. 6, 2021.

The claim, filed in a Florida court, seeks $5 billion in damages for defamation and USD 5 billion for unfair trade practices.

The speech took place before some of Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol as Congress was poised to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election that Trump falsely alleged was stolen from him.

The BBC had broadcast the documentary — titled “Trump: A Second Chance?” — days before the 2024 US presidential election. It spliced together three quotes from two sections of the 2021 speech, delivered almost an hour apart.