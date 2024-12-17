Battle erupts over S Korean court that will determine fate of Yoon

Seoul: South Korea’s acting leader vowed Tuesday to convey to the world that things are back to normal following parliament’s impeachment of conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol, as rival parties squabble over the appointments of justices who will determine whether to unseat or reinstate him.

The country’s liberal opposition-controlled parliament voted to impeach Yoon last Saturday over his short-lived December 3 martial law imposition, suspending Yoon’s presidential powers until the Constitutional Court determines whether he can continue in office.

If Yoon is dismissed, a national election must be held within two months.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who became acting leader, has taken steps to reassure the US and others and stabilise markets. Presiding over a Cabinet Council meeting on Tuesday, Han said he will “continuously do my utmost to inform the international society that the Republic of Korea is fast regaining stability and maintaining confidence with partners.”

But the country’s intense political strife appears to be far from over, as the rival parties began bickering over whether to fill three vacant seats at the Constitutional Court.

To formally end Yoon’s presidency, the nine-member court panel needs support from at least

six justices. AGENCIES