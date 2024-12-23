Bashar Al-Assad's wife files for divorce, wants to return to UK

New Delhi: Asma al-Assad, the wife of Syria’s deposed president Bashar al-Assad, has reportedly filed for divorce and expressed a desire to relocate to the United Kingdom. According to reports from Turkish and Arab media cited by The Jerusalem Post, Asma is reportedly discontented with her current life in Moscow, where the Assad family has been residing since their exile.

Sources indicate that Asma has approached a Russian court seeking special approval to leave the country. Her application is said to be under review by Russian authorities.

Born in London in 1975 to Syrian parents, Asma holds dual citizenship in the UK and Syria. She pursued her education at King’s College London, earning degrees in computer science and French literature, before embarking on a career in investment banking. She married Bashar al-Assad in December 2000, and the couple has three children: Hafez, Zein, and Karim. Reports suggest that Asma has been seeking to relocate to London with her children since the onset of the Syrian uprising.

Bashar al-Assad, who now resides in Moscow under asylum, faces stringent restrictions imposed by Russian authorities. While his asylum has been granted, he is prohibited from leaving Moscow or engaging in any political activities. Additionally, his assets, including gold reserves, cash, and properties in Russia, have been frozen.

The fall of the Assad regime marked the end of over five decades of family rule in Syria. Rebel forces took control of Damascus, forcing Bashar to flee the country. The Assad family, part of the Alawite minority, had maintained power in a predominantly Sunni-majority nation since 1970, beginning with Bashar’s father, Hafez al-Assad, who seized control through a military coup.

Bashar’s rule depended on a close-knit circle of family members who held significant positions of influence. His younger brother, Maher al-Assad, commanded key military units such as the Republican Guard and the 4th Armoured Division. Maher was instrumental in military operations and maintained ties with Iran. He also oversaw the Shabiha militia, which was accused of employing violent tactics to protect the regime’s interests. Maher has faced EU sanctions for his role in suppressing dissent and has been linked to the assassination of Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in 2005.

Bashar’s sister, Bushra al-Assad, was also a prominent figure within the regime. She served as her brother’s secretary and was married to General Asef Shawkat, a high-ranking military official. Bushra was reportedly at odds with Asma over the latter’s public visibility, as Bushra preferred to associate the “First Lady” title with their mother, Anisa.

Another influential figure in the Assad family was Rami Makhlouf, Bashar’s first cousin. Makhlouf, who dominated Syria’s economy, had extensive business interests in telecommunications, retail, and energy, making him the wealthiest man in Syria.

As the Assad regime continues to grapple with its downfall, the developments surrounding Asma al-Assad’s divorce and potential relocation add a new dimension to the family’s complex and turbulent legacy.