Bankrupt Sri Lanka to hold first election since crisis

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka Wednesday announced its first nationwide elections since its president fled and resigned in the face of widespread protests, in what will be a test of popularity for his successor.

Local government polls will be held before the end of February, officials said, after they were delayed by a year due to the pandemic.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who replaced his deposed predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa, faces potential embarrassment in the vote, as he was his party’s sole representative in parliament.

Months of acute shortages of food, fuel and electricity since late 2021 led to mass agitation against Rajapaksa’s administration which defaulted on the country’s $46 billion external debt in April.

The 73-year-old Wickremesinghe, a six-times prime minister, won a parliamentary vote to replace Rajapaksa with the backing of Rajapaksa’s SLPP party, but has no popular mandate. He has reversed tax cuts ordered by his predecessor and raised prices across the board as inflation peaked at a near 70 percent record. Wickremesinghe has also ordered a crackdown against anti-government protests.

At the last local elections in 2018, his United National Party won just 10 percent of the 340 councils, while conceding 231 to the SLPP.