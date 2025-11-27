Bangladesh’s ailing former PM Khaleda Zia in CCU
Dhaka: Former Bangladesh prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda
Zia was on Thursday admitted to a coronary care unit (CCU) at a specialised hospital where she was being treated for several health issues, the party media cell said here.
The 80-year-old three-time prime minister and head of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was
admitted to a cabin at the hospital on Sunday night when she developed a chest infection that affected both her heart and lungs.
“She is currently receiving treatment at the CCU under close observation of a medical board comprising
Bangladeshi and foreign doctors,” BNP media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan told reporters.
Next Story