Bangladeshi protesters ransack Sheikh Hasina’s residence, take away chicken, goats and ducks

Dhaka: Following her resignation on Monday, former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s official residence, Ganabhaban, in Dhaka was stormed by thousands of protesters who engaged in vandalism and looting.

Upon resigning, Hasina fled the country and landed at Hindon Airbase in India. Videos and images quickly spread online showing the enraged protesters carrying away items from Ganabhaban, including furniture and raw food. Some protesters were seen eating biryani and taking live animals such as fish, goats, hens and ducks from the residence.

Celebratory crowds were captured on video shouting slogans and marking the fall of Hasina’s government. The protesters, who viewed the looting of Ganabhaban as a symbol of victory, were seen carrying out televisions, chairs, and tables.

They also raided the kitchen and refrigerators, consuming prepared food and taking personal items, including Hasina’s saree and a Dior suitcase.

In addition to vandalising the residence, the protesters damaged portraits of Hasina and climbed a statue of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a hero of the 1971 Liberation War, smashing it with hammers.

The unrest extended beyond Ganabhaban, with protesters setting fire to the Awami League office in Dhanmondi and attacking the residence of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Smoke was observed coming from Kamal’s house as it was also targeted by the rioters. The situation remains fluid, with ongoing reports of violence and destruction across Dhaka.

Earlier in the day, the government ordered a complete internet shutdown as protestors asked the general public to join a “Long March to Dhaka”. However, a government agency gave a verbal order to start broadband internet around 1.15 pm on Monday.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk asked the country’s political leadership and the security forces to abide by their obligations to protect the right to life, and the freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.

India has suspended all train services to the neighbouring country following the unrest.

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) issued a “high alert” across all its formations along the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border in the wake of the developments, officials said.

BSF Director General (Acting) Daljit Singh Chawdhary and other senior commanders toured the front in West Bengal to review the security

situation.